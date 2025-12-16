Elkhart superintendent Huff leaving for Rockford, Ill. job

Elkhart Community Schools will be looking for a new superintendent after losing theirs Tuesday night. Larry Huff is leaving to lead the Rockford, Ill. public schools.

The Rockford Public School board unanimously voted Tuesday night to hire Huff after a national search, and he’ll start there July 1. Huff attended the meeting but didn’t speak. He received a warm welcome.

“I’m just very, very excited about Dr. Huff and what he’s going to bring to our district and it’s going to be great," said board member Tiana McCall.

Rockford schools and Huff will next finalize a three-year contract with a starting salary of $285,000, compared to the $218,000 annual pay the Elkhart board approved six months ago.

The board had wanted to pay him up to $267,000 with bonuses for student achievement levels and if he stayed through 2028.

But Huff declined those bonuses, saying he never wanted his pay to become a story for the district as it struggles financially because of declining enrollment. Huff recently had begun leading the often unpopular process of consolidating school buildings.

The Elkhart board hired Huff two years ago in December 2023 from the Pike Township schools near Indianapolis