Lawmakers in the Senate education committee endured nearly eight hours of testimony and debate Wednesday on a controversial bill focused on school…
The Indiana Senate Education and Career Development Committee held its first meeting of the 2022 legislative session Wednesday. Members took their first…
Indiana lawmakers are preparing to handle several big education topics during the next legislative session. Some of the hot-button issues talked about at…
This year saw the end of the first full school year affected by the pandemic, more state education funding specifically to raise teacher pay, and a lot…
For the first few years after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Indiana history teacher Bob DeRuntz did not cover them in his high school classes.…
Monday, August 23, 2021 at 9 PMThis APM Reports education documentary explores a sea change in the number of foreign students attending U.S. colleges.…
WVPE Morning Edition Host Kent Fulmer talks with Dr. Steve Thalheimer, Superintendent of Elkhart Community Schools. They discuss education funding in the…
Indiana lawmakers are fine-tuning a state law that forces school districts to offer vacated buildings to charter school organizations, despite an ongoing…
State leaders discuss Indiana’s talent pipeline, focusing on the future of learning, the future of work and the future of Indiana in a special broadcast…
Public school leaders and educators across Indiana are sending a message to lawmakers in protest of school choice legislation at the Statehouse, with…