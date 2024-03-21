Free training on science of reading, literacy endorsement available to Indiana teachers

Indiana teachers will be able to earn a literacy endorsement through a free professional development course offered by the Indiana Department of Education. Educators who complete the course will also receive an up to $1,200 stipend for their time.

The course will be available to eligible teachers through June 2025. It meets Indiana’s academic standards that mandate the science of reading — a teaching method that emphasizes the use of phonics in reading instruction.

Indiana passed a law in 2023 that requires schools to use curriculums aligned with the science of reading by next school year.

READ MORE: Holcomb signs reading retention bill into law

The state’s literacy endorsement was also signed into law last year. All educators who teach in an area related to literacy instruction, and are licensed after June 30, 2025, must have the endorsement.

The 80-hour course is paid for through state funding. Educators who complete the course can apply to add the literacy endorsement to their license next year.

Kirsten is our education reporter. Contact her at kadair@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @kirsten_adair.