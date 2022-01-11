-
“They moved the entire church brick by brick and only cracked one.” That’s what Lucinda Holderman told me Monday morning on the phone when I was making…
-
Indiana collected far more in taxes last month than even recent rosy projections anticipated, which leaves the state well-positioned heading into the…
-
The Hoosier Lottery is on track to break sales and revenue records this year, delivering more money than ever back to the state.The lottery’s fiscal year…
-
Indiana opened registration to all Hoosiers 16 and older on March 31. Following federal approval, the state expanded eligibility to Hoosiers 12 and older…
-
Local health officials across Indiana can no longer impose emergency rules stricter than the state’s after Republicans overrode the governor’s veto. Local…
-
The Indiana Department of Health reported 73 additional confirmed deaths over the last week. That brings the state’s total to 12,937 confirmed deaths. The…
-
The latest update to the state’s color-coded COVID-19 tracking map shows several counties across Northern Indiana, including Elkhart County, in the…
-
State leaders will provide an update on House Bill 1001, Indiana’s two-year budget .Gov. Eric Holcomb will be joined by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, House…
-
A bill that aims to help communities with failing septic systems connect to city water and sewer service is heading to Governor Holcomb’s desk.According…
-
A photo of the Capitol building in Washington D.C., the night after rioters violently occupied the Capitol in January 2021. (Courtesy of Garret VanHoy)A…