Tempers, transparency to be on display at Thursday SBCSC board meeting

The South Bend Community School Corporation (SBCSC) Board will meet Thursday evening for its second session of the year, following a tense and contentious first meeting earlier this month.

The board's January session, which lasted nearly five hours, saw tempers flare, particularly with the arrival of new board member Bill Sniadecki. Sniadecki interrupted fellow board members on multiple occasions, including a clash with Dr. Stuart Greene and a heated argument with board member Marcus Ellison. While Sniadecki is one of the newest members of the board, he is not a stranger to it. He served on the board for over a decade until 2016.

The meeting also raised concerns over the handling of the agenda, as five new items were added last-minute. Board member Kate Lee expressed frustration over the lack of information regarding these additions.

“We don’t like things to be sprung on us at the last minute without any information, so I would be very uncomfortable voting on any of these without knowing any details or additional information,” Lee said.

Ellison, too, voiced his concerns about being caught off guard by the last-minute changes. “I would at least like to know about these things, personally, before I’m asked to vote on them,” he said.

Thursday's meeting will revisit several of the contentious agenda items from the January session.

