Saint Mary’s College welcomes largest incoming class in decades

Saint Mary’s College welcomed more than 480 first-year students and about 20 transfers Thursday, making this year’s incoming class the largest since the 1980s.

Dean of Enrollment Sarah Gallagher Dvorak said the size of the class reflects growing interest in what the college offers.

“It’s been decades since we’ve welcomed a first-year class of this size,” she said. “It speaks to the incredible work the College has been doing to provide the experiences and outcomes students and families are seeking today.”

Gallagher Dvorak said about 38% of the new students come from Indiana, while the rest are from across the country and abroad.

She added that the group also stands out for its accomplishments.

“I’m not just impressed by the size of this incoming first-year class, but by the quality of its young women,” Gallagher Dvorak said. “They are leaders, entrepreneurs, authors, creatives, athletes, and nearly all of them are giving back to their communities in a substantial way.”

Families packed cars and even U-Hauls to help students move in. Gallagher Dvorak said the process ran smoothly thanks to faculty and staff volunteers.

The college also credits partnerships with Notre Dame and Holy Cross for attracting students. Through the tri-campus arrangement, Saint Mary’s students can take classes, share dining halls, and join clubs across all three schools.

Gallagher Dvorak said accelerated programs that allow students to complete a bachelor’s and master’s degree in five years or less have become especially popular.

She pointed to another initiative, the “Avenue Experience,” as a major reason for the class’s size. The program pairs students with career advisers, alumni mentors and internship opportunities from their first year on campus.

“We’re trying to meet families where they are,” Gallagher Dvorak said. “Ensuring that they’re going to have successful lives after college is what they’re looking for, and it’s paying off.”