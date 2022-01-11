-
Two Indiana University student dorms are being offered to healthcare workers to rest and isolate during the coronavirus pandemic.IU spokesperson Chuck…
-
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb's order to people to stay at home has led Indiana University's main campus to postpone times when students can…
-
Saint Mary's College has posted information on its website today saying the following:Students will no longer be allowed to return to the residence halls…
-
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — About 200 Indiana University students started the fall semester living in residence hall lounges as two major housing complexes…
-
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — More than 2,000 Indiana University students have new campus housing after a mold outbreak pushed up renovations at two…