Police remind drivers: Stopping for school buses is mandatory

As school districts in the area begin classes this week and South Bend Community Schools return next week, South Bend police are urging drivers to be especially careful around buses and school zones.

Ashley O’Chap, communications director for the South Bend Police Department, said drivers who see dangerous behavior around buses should report it right away, even by calling 911. “Some wonder is that a non-emergency, is that emergency. I view that as an emergency because if you're gonna do it once, it would happen again and we're talking about lives here,” she said.

O’Chap stressed that when drivers are unsure how to act around a stopped bus, the safest choice is the simplest one. “There are questions about when or when you don't stop. And if you're ever uncertain, just stop because you'd much rather stop if you didn't have to versus go through when you should have stopped,” she said.

The department also reminded motorists of the state’s rules for stopped school buses. “When that stop arm is out and those red lights are flashing, you have to stop. That's not a suggestion, it's the law, and there are penalties for that, and those are pretty steep penalties,” O’Chap said.

Drivers who witness violations are encouraged to report them immediately. “See something, say something approach, never assume that someone else will report it. We would much rather have way too many reports of something than not enough,” O’Chap said, noting that multiple calls can help officers track erratic drivers and locate them further down a route.

O’Chap said South Bend police will increase patrols near schools during the start of the school year and throughout the academic year, with officers watching for speeders, distracted driving and other behaviors that could put students at risk.

If you see a dangerous incident around a school bus or a student waiting at a stop, call 911 and provide as many details as possible, location, vehicle description and direction of travel, so officers can respond quickly.