Hoosiers caught violating Indiana’s hands-free driving law will now get an added penalty: points on their driving record, enough of which can lead to a…
ROCHESTER, Ind. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board will hold a meeting next month to determine the probable cause of the 2018 crash that…
Increased police patrols surrounding school bus stops paid for by a grant program has nabbed more than 400 Hoosiers running stop arms of stopped…
The Indiana woman who killed three children after passing a stopped school bus in October 2018 has been sentenced to four years in prison. Alyssa Shepherd…
ROCHESTER, Ind. (AP) — The trial is underway for an Indiana woman accused of killing three children by striking them with a pickup truck as they crossed a…
Three students in Indiana were hit and killed last year, as they went to board their school bus. A law that went into effect earlier this year makes says…
MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — Officials say a school bus driver and aide who ordered several western Michigan elementary students to get off a bus for eating and…
UPDATE: VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — A former northwestern Indiana school bus driver who authorities say allowed children as young as 11 years old drive a bus…
LAGRANGE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities in a northeastern Indiana county are launching an effort to crack down on motorists who pass stopped school…
UPDATE: Authorities say a total of 20 people were injured when a school bus collided with a garbage truck in Indiana, including a student taken to a…