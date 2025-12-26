Marshall County officials approve sewer district settlement

Marshall County is officially disbanding its sewer district. It was established to expand sewer service to homes currently served by septic systems, but residents and elected officials voiced concern about the cost to homeowners.

Under a settlement agreement approved by the county council and commissioners Monday, the sewer district agrees to wind down its operations within 60 days. Ongoing litigation against the sewer district will be dismissed, while the sewer board will drop its appeal of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management’s order for it to dissolve.

"Nobody admits any wrongdoing, and it’s everybody’s just settling this to buy peace and get on with our lives, basically," Marshall County Attorney Sean Surrisi told the commissioners.

The council and commissioners also passed a resolution to buy the sewer district’s bond anticipation note. The county plans to set aside $2 million dollars, but the actual cost is expected to be about $1.6 million.

The county also agrees to cover up to $40,000 in insurance deductibles, should any sewer board members be sued in the future. Surrisi said board members had voiced concern about legal threats on social media, even though any lawsuit would likely be difficult.

“As much as people don’t like and don’t think it was wise policy, most of what the board did would’ve fallen into one of those discretionary function immunities," Surrisi explained.

County council member Deborah Johnson thanked residents, as well as her fellow elected officials, for resolving the issue, "The people coming forward with a problem, telling us, and the government doing what they were supposed to do and that is listen to the people and do as the people ask."