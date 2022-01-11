-
The Indiana State Police are investigating after a Marshall County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a suspect following a vehicle chase Sunday…
-
Justin Miller, the man who was babysitting 11-month-old Plymouth baby Mercedes Lain when she was reported missing earlier this month, has now been charged…
-
The body of Mercedes Lain, the 11-month-old Plymouth baby reported missing Sunday by parents Tiffany Coburn and Kenneth Lain, was found Wednesday night in…
-
Leaders from Elkhart, St. Joseph, Marshall and Kosciusko counties came together on Tuesday to oppose state legislation they say would divert money from…
-
Big changes are depicted from the previous week with the latest release of the Indiana Dept. of Health's COVID-19 county-by-county map. Only five Hoosier…
-
Indiana State Police (ISP) released details about a police pursuit on New Year's Eve that started in Marshall Co. and ended in Starke Co. that resulted in…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana appeals court has upheld a $112 million jury verdict in favor of a Carmel spine surgeon who sued medical device maker…
-
The Indiana State Dept. of Health has announced that aerial mosquito spraying is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday after a human case of EEE (Eastern…
-
Based on the latest statistics released by the Indiana State Dept. of Health, Marshall County experienced a big one day surge in COVID-19 cases on Fri.,…
-
The Marshall County Blueberry Festival has been canceled for 2020. (Below you can read the organization's post from their website.)While the Board of…