Tornado confirmed in Michiana after Sunday storm

This weekend’s powerful storm left widespread damage across Michiana, with thousands of residents facing power outages and debris-filled streets. The National Weather Service has confirmed at least one tornado touched down in Starke and Marshall Counties on Sunday afternoon.

The tornado, an EF1 with winds reaching 110 mph, lasted only six minutes. It started southwest of Ancilla College and quickly intensified, causing extensive damage. The storm uprooted trees and damaged structures across the Ancilla College campus and Gilbert Lake area.

The tornado overturned a mobile home, injuring one person inside. Several barns were destroyed, and numerous homes suffered minor roof and siding damage.

Megan Dodson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, explained the EF1 rating, which indicates wind speeds between 86 and 110 mph.

“An EF1 tornado is 86 to 110 mile-per-hour winds,” Dodson said.

Dodson also mentioned the possibility of additional tornadoes in the region. She highlighted Edwardsburg, Michigan, as one area where damage was extensive enough to warrant further investigation.

“We may have a tornado there,” she said.

The National Weather Service continues to survey the damage to determine if more tornadoes touched down. Residents are urged to remain alert as recovery efforts continue throughout the region.