-
Governor Eric Holcomb and Israeli Ambassador to the United States Gilad Erdan were both in attendance at a groundbreaking ceremony for a massive solar…
-
Justin Miller, the man who was babysitting 11-month-old Plymouth baby Mercedes Lain when she was reported missing earlier this month, has now been charged…
-
The body of Mercedes Lain, the 11-month-old Plymouth baby reported missing Sunday by parents Tiffany Coburn and Kenneth Lain, was found Wednesday night in…
-
Indiana State Police (ISP) released details about a police pursuit on New Year's Eve that started in Marshall Co. and ended in Starke Co. that resulted in…
-
Newly released data from the Indiana State Dept. of Health indicates that on Wed., Oct. 28th the state recorded another new all-time high in new COVID-19…
-
The Indiana DNR is reporting that a Knox woman died when the off-road vehicle she was riding on crashed on Sunday. The driver survived, but is injured.…
-
NEW:Today the Indiana DNR announced that after two days of searching, the body of a man who went missing in Bass Lake was recovered.(Read the release…
-
Indiana State Police (ISP) say that yesterday a Knox man was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography. Here is the ISP release in its…
-
CAPTURED: The Starke County Sheriff's Office is posting on Facebook that the inmate who escaped "has been located and apprehended in Hendricks County,…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration has announced nine Indiana airports will share more than $3 million in infrastructure grants.The…