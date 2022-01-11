-
Survey results released Monday by the National Weather Service indicate an EF-1 tornado touched down in St. Joseph County near Wyatt early Monday morning…
NEW: The National Weather Service confirms a second tornado touched down in St. Joseph County Sunday night, in addition to the EF-2 tornado that was…
UPDATE: SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say severe weather that moved through northern Indiana spawned a possible tornado in South Bend that damaged…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The National Weather Service says at least nine tornadoes struck Indiana, damaging a school and other buildings and downing trees.It…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Weather officials say severe storms in central Indiana caused floods and produced at least four tornadoes, leaving thousands without…
Two survey teams will be dispatched to survey tornado damage that was reported on the afternoon/evening, 27 May 2019. One area to be surveyed is from…
SALEM, Ind. (AP) - The National Weather Service says it plans to survey storm damage in southern Indiana after high winds, hail and possible tornadoes…