© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NWS confirms Bourbon storm as EF1 tornado

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published April 3, 2025 at 5:01 PM EDT
An image of the tornado that hit Bourbon was posted on social media by Christy Hooley.
Christy Hooley
/
Provided
An image of the tornado that hit Bourbon was posted on social media

The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF1 tornado struck Bourbon Wednesday evening.

The tornado touched down southeast of Rutland and quickly moved northeast, traveling nearly 18 miles. It caused significant damage to wooded areas and private property, uprooting trees and damaging structures.

The northeast side of Bourbon took the brunt of the damage. Maddi Johnson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the area experienced the most severe destruction.

“In Bourbon, specifically, there was structural damage to several homes, as well as a manufacturing factory on the southwest side of town,” Johnson said.

Johnson also pointed to other signs of the tornado’s strength, noting that at least three semis were flipped over on U.S. 30, just north of Bourbon.

The tornado continued its northeast path, knocking down trees and power poles until it reached just north of Etna Green in Kosciusko County, where it dissipated.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team tornadoBourbonNational Weather Serviceconfirmed
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is beginning his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
See stories by Mike Murrell