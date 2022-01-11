-
Survey results released Monday by the National Weather Service indicate an EF-1 tornado touched down in St. Joseph County near Wyatt early Monday morning…
PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — The National Weather Service has extended swimming advisories for parts of Lake Michigan as forecasters predict high waves and strong…
NEW:The National Weather Service out of North Webster, Indiana, has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down Monday night. Both were category EF-1…
Severe storms made their way through Michiana Tuesday night with damaging winds, leaving thousands of Indiana Michigan Power customers without electricity…
Weather experts say heavy rains expected to start Friday night could cause flooding across Michiana. Three to five inches of rainfall is expected over the…
Two survey teams will be dispatched to survey tornado damage that was reported on the afternoon/evening, 27 May 2019. One area to be surveyed is from…