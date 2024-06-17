Michiana due for week-long heat wave, here's where you can stay cool

There’s no two ways about it — it’s going to be a very hot week in Michiana.

Highs on Monday already reached the mid 90s, and with such high humidity, the National Weather Service projects heath indices will hover around 100 for most of the week in northeastern Indiana.

The high temperatures won’t break records, but National Weather Service Meteorologist Lonnie Fisher said the bigger worry is the length of the hot spell. While people can take the occasional hot day, the consistent hot and humid conditions make it dangerous for those working outside or without air conditioning.

"We're really worried about that cumulative effect. Maybe the next few days won't be as bad. But as we get into Wednesday, Thursday Friday ... that's one of the big concerns we have."

Indiana isn't alone in experiencing sweltering conditions this week. Most of the country east of the Mississippi River will be hit with the same heat wave, with a "heat dome" centering over western Pennsylvania. Fisher explained a heat dome simply means there's a massive amount of hot air that develops in the atmosphere and pushes out other types of fronts.

To cope with the heat, it’s recommended to drink lots of water, wear and reapply sunscreen and take regular breaks in the shade.

“Working in the sun, working on a roof, working somewhere where you’re exposed; it’s going to wear you down,” Fisher said.

If you are without air conditioning, here are some local cooling centers



South Bend

Charles Black Community Center

-Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m.- 9 p.m.

-Friday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

-Closed on Saturdays and Sundays

*Closed on Juneteenth (6/19/2024)

*Closed on Independence Day (7/4/2024)

*Closed on Labor Day (8/2/2024)

Howard Park Event Center

-Monday - Friday 8am-8pm

-Saturday 10am-9pm

-Sunday 12pm-6pm

*Juneteenth Hours: 12 p.m. -8 p.m.

*Independence Day hours: 12 p.m. -8 p.m.

*Labor Day hours TBD

O’Brien Fitness Center

-Monday- Thursday: 5 a.m.- 9 p.m.

-Friday: 5 a.m.- 7:30 p.m.

-Saturday: 6 a.m.- 3 p.m.

-Sunday: 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.

*Juneteenth Hours: 5 a.m.-9 p.m.

*Closed on Independence Day (7/4/2024)

* Labor Day hours TBD

Pinhook Community Center

*Times vary — Hours typically by appointment



Elkhart

Faith Mission

Anyone who needs transportation to Faith Mission can call the non-emergency dispatch number at 574-293-2175.



Goshen

First Light Mission

-Open 24 hours a day

South Purl Street Library

-Monday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

-Tuesday 1 – 8 p.m.

-Wednesday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

-Thursday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

-Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

-Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.