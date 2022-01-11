-
At its peak last year, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most theatre and film work. But, one local director still managed to produce a 90-minute film at…
The city of Goshen is installing eight license plate reader cameras in an effort to prevent crime after the Goshen Board of Works voted unanimously last…
The Goshen Common Council passed a resolution Tuesday outlining how the city wants to spend its American Rescue Plan funding.Goshen received nearly $6.7…
Myron and Dana Bontrager own and operate the Electric Brew coffee shop. But from August to October, they were biking down the East Coast, starting in the…
Michiana has two free electric vehicle expos coming up in celebration of National Drive Electric Week.The first takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this…
More than a decade ago, a Goshen man opened a lockbox that was found in the basement of his grandparents’ former store. “My mom called me and she said,…
Goshen officials unveiled a new trail project Tuesday that’s meant to engage people with physical, intellectual and developmental disabilities. The city…
Ahead of the Labor Day holiday on Sept. 6, the Indiana Department of Health will be offering COVID-19 tests and vaccines in Goshen. A spokeswoman for the…
Goshen mayor Jeremy Stutsman has been appointed to a local advisory committee for the Environmental Protection Agency. After being nominated in April,…
The City of Goshen has officially appointed its first deputy mayor. Mark Brinson, the city’s community development director, will now assist Mayor Jeremy…