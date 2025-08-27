© 2025 WVPE
South Side Soda Shop receives $50,000 grant for historic renovations

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published August 27, 2025 at 3:47 PM EDT
The South Side Soda Shop has been serving the Goshen community for over 40 years.
Provided
The South Side Soda Shop has been serving the Goshen community for over 40 years.

After reopening this spring following a fire, the South Side Soda Shop in Goshen is preparing for exterior renovations with help from a $50,000 grant.

The money comes from the National Trust for Historic Preservation and American Express through a program created during the pandemic to support historic restaurants. The funds will be used to restore and maintain the building’s 1910 exterior.

Nicole Boyd-Lehman, the daughter of the owners, said community support after the March fire made the shop’s quick reopening possible.

“We’ve got the best customers in the world, the outreach was overwhelming and we definitely felt the love,” Boyd-Lehman said. She said the grant will allow the restaurant to update its siding, repaint its vintage signage and make other repairs while keeping the diner’s historic look intact.

“Our building was originally built in 1910 and there are some parts that still have the original wood siding. We’ll be able to repaint some of our signage and upgrade other parts of the exterior,” she said. Boyd-Lehman added that the Soda Shop is thankful for the strong ties it has built in the community over nearly four decades.

“We are so incredibly grateful for the community of Goshen and the support, it really is the best place and we are so thrilled to be able to continue offering our food and our gathering spot to the community.” Renovation work on both the exterior and the upstairs apartment is expected to take several months.
South Side Soda Shop Goshen renovations Grant
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is beginning his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
