South Side Soda Shop receives $50,000 grant for historic renovations

After reopening this spring following a fire, the South Side Soda Shop in Goshen is preparing for exterior renovations with help from a $50,000 grant.

The money comes from the National Trust for Historic Preservation and American Express through a program created during the pandemic to support historic restaurants. The funds will be used to restore and maintain the building’s 1910 exterior.

Nicole Boyd-Lehman, the daughter of the owners, said community support after the March fire made the shop’s quick reopening possible.

“We’ve got the best customers in the world, the outreach was overwhelming and we definitely felt the love,” Boyd-Lehman said. She said the grant will allow the restaurant to update its siding, repaint its vintage signage and make other repairs while keeping the diner’s historic look intact.

“Our building was originally built in 1910 and there are some parts that still have the original wood siding. We’ll be able to repaint some of our signage and upgrade other parts of the exterior,” she said. Boyd-Lehman added that the Soda Shop is thankful for the strong ties it has built in the community over nearly four decades.

“We are so incredibly grateful for the community of Goshen and the support, it really is the best place and we are so thrilled to be able to continue offering our food and our gathering spot to the community.” Renovation work on both the exterior and the upstairs apartment is expected to take several months.