South Bend nonprofit La Casa de Amistad has won a $100,000 grant from the Lowe’s 100 Hometowns Initiative. The Latino and immigrant focused youth and…
The South Bend-Elkhart Regional Partnership is hosting a launch event June 17 where people can submit project ideas for a $50 million state grant. “The…
The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County is getting a $7.7 million grant from the Indiana Department of Education. Starting in the fall, the club will…
Today officials with the South Bend Community School Corporation and the City of South Bend announced that $1,800,000 has been obtained from the…
More than a dozen flood-prone homes in South Bend will be coming down soon thanks to a grant from FEMA. The $2.1 million grant from FEMA will be matched…