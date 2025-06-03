Elkhart County approves $7 Million in spending, including grants to nonprofits

The Elkhart County Commissioners approved nearly $7 million in spending Monday morning, including $300,000 in grants to local nonprofits such as CAPS, the Council on Aging, and the Center for Community Justice.

Commissioners passed all items on the agenda unanimously during the meeting.

Public reaction followed the votes, during the Privilege of the Floor portion. Two county residents raised concerns about the use of landfill revenue and questioned the grants to nonprofits.

Pam Kaiser of Middlebury asked about service charges tied to the grants. Goshen resident Cindi Hajicek argued that using public funds for nonprofit organizations reduces financial accountability.

“We, the people of Elkhart County… we want to know where the money is going,” Hajicek said. “This is not the role of government, and I want to see these grants ended.”

Commissioners did not respond to the public comments during the meeting.