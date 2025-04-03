Vibrant Communities Block Grant funds tool library project in Elkhart

The Vibrant Communities Block Grant program is empowering Elkhart County residents to make positive changes in their neighborhoods. The latest recipient, Lauren Sedillo, has been awarded the grant to launch a Tool Library aimed at fostering stronger community bonds through shared access to tools for home and garden improvements.

Sedillo, who has lived in downtown Elkhart since 2015, sees the library as an opportunity to bring together both renters and homeowners in the area. "It is my desire that this will help the residents here feel a little bit more established, and to establish rapport between permanent residents and renters downtown," Sedillo said.

The Block Grant program is part of the Vibrant Communities initiative, which is co-funded by the Community Foundation of Elkhart County and the Elkhart County Convention and Visitors Bureau. Terry Mark, communications director for the Elkhart County CVB, emphasized the program’s goal of building pride within local neighborhoods.

"The more people invest their time, energy, and talent to where they live, the more connected they’ll feel with their neighbors and with their larger community," Mark explained.

Applications for the next round of grants are now open. For more information and to apply, click here.