The WVPE photo of the week is called "Holiday Preparation in the Park” and was taken by Candice Parker of Granger. It’s a photo of a pedestrian bridge adorned with a few holiday lights during warm weather at Shanklin Park in Goshen, Indiana. If you want to submit a photo, email it to photo@WVPE.com. Send the largest photo file you have with information like who took it, where it was taken and any other details you feel you want to include about the photo. Your entry could be the next WVPE Photo of the Week.