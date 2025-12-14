Goshen fails to reach deal on wastewater plant solar project before expiration of federal incentives

A project to build more solar panels at Goshen’s wastewater treatment plant will not be moving forward.

The city had been looking to enter into a public-private partnership with Solscient Energy, which previously built a solar array on the property, but Assistant City Attorney Don Shuler says the two sides couldn’t reach an agreement, before federal incentives go away at the end of the year.

“That project was relying in part on a financial structure that would have taken advantage of the federal Investment Tax Credit, which provided a 30-percent reduction in cost,” Shuler told the city's board of public works and safety last week.

He said an advertised public hearing had been canceled, since no agreement was reached. Solscient Energy’s proposal was one of three submitted to the city.

