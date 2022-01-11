-
Lawmakers debated whether to make local school board races partisan. A House committee easily advanced a billion-dollar tax cut. And the governor delivered his State of the State.
The biggest solar farm in the U.S. is being built right here in Indiana.Today we hear from people behind the project, as well as Hoosiers who have used…
Elkhart County officials will vote on a large-scale proposed solar project this weekend.Kansas City-based energy firm Savion wants to build a solar farm…
The Elkhart County Board of Commissioners have decided to put off a decision about a planned solar farm in Elkhart County until September or October.…
In his July 29 annual state of the city address, South Bend Mayor James Mueller made infrastructure investments a priority and announced plans for a…
Hoosiers who want solar panels on their home only have a year to install them to get the best return on their investment. Higher net metering rates are…
With some state incentives for solar energy set to end next July, a co-op has launched to help Northern Indiana residents go solar before the deadline.…
Big solar projects in Indiana this year have already doubled the state’s solar capacity. A new report from the Solar Energy Industries Association said…
Critics of solar power often point out that unlike coal or natural gas, it isn’t always available when the sun isn’t shining. But one type of solar power…
State and local leaders unveiled the 210-acre St. Joseph Solar Farm in Granger on Thursday.Indiana Michigan Power broke ground on the farm in July 2020,…