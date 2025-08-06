Arts on the Millrace 2025

WVPE is a media sponsor for Arts on the Millrace. This annual fine arts festival is taking place for the twelfth year in Goshen Indiana. Arts on the Millrace is a fine arts festival held in downtown Goshen, along the Millrace Canal starting at Powerhouse Park. The day features local artists, live music, food trucks, and kids’ activities. A family friendly celebration of regional art. Open to all Saturday, September 6th from 10:30 to 6 PM. More information is available at https://www.artsonthemillrace.org/