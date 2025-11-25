The WVPE photo of the week is called "Star Cluster” and was taken by Ray Miller through his telescope near the Goshen Dam. It’s a photo of "The Eagle Nebula" with the "Pillars of Creation" located approximately 5,700 light years away from earth. If you want to submit a photo, email it to photo@WVPE.com. Send the largest photo file you have with information like who took it, where it was taken and any other details you feel you want to include about the photo. Your entry could be the next WVPE Photo of the Week.