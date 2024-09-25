Weather service surveying damage from two tornadoes Tuesday

The National Weather Service is investigating reports of two tornadoes that touched down Tuesday in Michiana.

At 4:30 p.m. a spotter reported seeing the first tornado forming over Noble County, which is between Goshen and Fort Wayne. About 30 minutes later it touched down in LaGrange County, three miles northeast of Oliver Lake, damaging some buildings.

Then about an hour later, just before 6 p.m., a second tornado formed and apparently touched down briefly two miles northwest of Mishawaka, damaging some trees but no structures.

The National Weather Service has heard no reports of injuries.

"Today we have a couple survey crews that are out looking at those areas to confirm the tornado damage and also to get some kind of a rating on that damage," said Mark Steinwedel, meteorologist at the Weather Service’s Northern Indiana office.

He says the storm popped up quickly.

"So it was a warm front that lifted into the area. North of that warm front you have easterly winds and south of it, it's more humid and unstable. With southerly winds you have sort of that rotation and also that instability to work with. So storms developed in the afternoon along that boundary and that's what got them to spin up."

