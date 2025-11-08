Six to 12 inches of snow predicted for parts of Michiana

A foot of snow could hit parts of Michiana, starting this weekend.

National Weather Service Northern Indiana Office Lead Meteorologist Nathan Marsili says rain will turn to snow, with the biggest impacts coming later Sunday into Monday. “The potential’s there for six to 12 inches, and where this band anchors and kind of remains stationary, there’s a potential for amounts over a foot,” Marsili said in a YouTube update Saturday afternoon.

Marsili said it will start as a wet snow but will gradually become drier, leading to the risk of blowing and drifting snow. He said to expect slick and snow-covered roads, along with sudden reductions in visibility. “As this is the first significant potential snowfall for many, just keep in mind some safe driving techniques, as this first snow can catch a lot of us off-guard,” Marsili added.

He said how much snow you end up getting depends on how far the band of lake effect snow shifts back to the west. “If the dominant band becomes more stationary, that’s when we’re talking about the potential of snowfall amounts potentially over one foot,” Marsili explained.

The lake effect snow will be accompanied by the coldest air so far this season, with wind chills in the teens Sunday and Monday night.