Officials investigating possible tornado touchdown in Elkhart

Monday night’s thunderstorms hit most of Michiana but a small area in Elkhart sustained the heaviest damage.

First, the good news. No one was killed or even injured last night and early this morning when strong thunderstorms ripped through the area. Shortly before 2 a.m. on Elkhart’s south side, an area bounded by Lusher and Hively avenues, tree limbs were knocked down and whole trees were uprooted.

On Pleasant Plain Avenue, Steven Wright was helping his neighbor, Marco Cabrera, cut up tree branches that had fallen. A tree had crashed through their kitchen ceiling. Wright, pausing from his chainsaw, said this was the first time he’d met his neighbors.

"It doesn't matter if you know them or not," Wright said. "I live two houses down from them. I just wanted to make sure they were safe and now I'm coming around and helping people clean up, and getting some of the trees that are down taken care of."

Lonnie Fisher, meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Syracuse, said the agency was assessing the tree damage this morning to determine whether it was a tornado or straight-line winds that hit the neighborhood.

Despite the damage, Fisher said Michiana was lucky that the storm weakened considerably compared to the damage it inflicted in Illinois before its arrival.