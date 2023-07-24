Elkhart County 4-H Fair in full swing as heat wave moves into area

The largest county fair in Indiana is in full swing at the Elkhart County Fairgrounds.

The Elkhart County 4-H Fair runs through Saturday and features a variety of free and paid games, food and entertainment.

This year attractions include a wolf exhibit, pig races, ninja-like athletic shows, demolition derbys and a rodeo. All that is in addition to the usual variety of food and 4-H competitions that are expected to bring in nearly 225,000 visitors.

Fair goers will need to plan for the heat as temperatures are expected to get into the 90s according to the National Weather Service. Fair personnel say there are plenty of air conditioned buildings and cooling stations

The fairgrounds are located off County Road 36 in Goshen. Admission is $10 for adults while children nine and under get in free.

