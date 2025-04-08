St. Joseph County tornado sirens set for upgrade amid concerns

St. Joseph County is upgrading its tornado siren system. While some people reported issues with the functionality of the sirens during last week's storms, St. Joseph County’s Emergency Management office says the system is working as intended.

Al “Buddy” Kirsits, director of the county’s Emergency Management office, explained that the recent storms did not trigger the sirens because no tornadoes were present. Still, Kirsits said the county is working to improve the system for even greater reliability.

“People are passionate about their outdoor warning siren systems. We like that,” Kirsits said. “I think there’s a psychological factor to it too.”

Plans to upgrade the system were already underway before last week’s storms. The new upgrades will provide quicker response times during severe weather events. However, Kirsits emphasized that the sirens are not the most critical tool for tornado safety.

“Have a plan where you’re going to get shelter,” Kirsits advised. “It’s good to have that plan in your mind. Check it out and be prepared.”

The county will begin upgrading the system in the coming weeks, but Kirsits assured residents that the existing sirens will continue to operate during the installation process.

Following the storms, deputy director Jim Lopez was in Lakeville testing the sirens. He spoke with the owner of Kelley’s Bait, who said she had never heard the sirens. Lopez then performed a test, and the sirens were clearly audible.

“We’re testing it,” Lopez said. “We’re wondering, are there a lot of people out there who don’t even know when we’re testing it?”