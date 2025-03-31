Sunday storm aftermath continues to affect Michiana

As the effects of a powerful storm that struck Michiana continue to unfold, local communities are working tirelessly to restore normalcy in the aftermath of the high winds and widespread damage.

St. Joseph County Road Closures

In St. Joseph County, highway crews have been working around the clock to clear roads, but several areas remained closed on Monday due to fallen trees, particularly those caught in power lines. Affected roads, including Anderson Road by the railroad tracks, Chestnut Road at Anderson, and Valley Trail between Ireland Trail and Dragoon Trail, were still blocked as of Monday afternoon, as AEP crews work to de-energize the lines. Once power is restored and trees are cleared from the lines, highway crews will reopen the roads. As of 4 p.m. Monday afternoon, the following county roads remain closed or have restricted access:

Anderson Road / Cherry Road by railroad tracks

Chestnut and Anderson

Ireland Road at Myrtle Road

51582 Chestnut

Madison East of Ironwood (multiple trees in power lines)

Jefferson at Hollingshead

Oak Road between State Road 4 and Osborne Road

Cleveland Road at Forest Brook

Valley Trail between Ireland Trail and Dragoon Trail

Kern Road at Whispering Pines

Ironwood Road between New Road and Roosevelt Road

Madison Road between Miami Road and S.R. 331

Miller Road from 933 to Turkey Trail

Juniper Road, Osborne to Pierce Roads

Shively Road between Kenilworth Road and Lake Trail

Currant Road between S.R. 23 and Anderson Road

Birchway at Birch Road

Jackson Road and Johnson Trails

Lee Road off of Ireland

Oak Osborne Road to Quinn

Locust, South of Roosevelt Road

It is expected that this cleanup effort will extend through the week. In the meantime, crews have pushed debris off traveled lanes to ensure safe passage on other routes.

Starke and Marshall County Tornado

A brief but powerful EF1 tornado touched down in Starke and Marshall Counties on Sunday, March 30, 2025. The tornado, which lasted from 4:22 p.m. to 4:28 p.m., reached peak winds of 110 mph and tracked for 3.3 miles with a maximum width of 750 yards. The tornado caused significant damage across the Ancilla College campus and surrounding areas, including Gilbert Lake.

The tornado began 2 miles southwest of Ancilla College, quickly intensifying to EF1 strength. It caused extensive tree damage and minor structural damage on the college campus. As it moved northeast, the tornado widened to 750 yards, causing a mobile home to be torn from its undercarriage and overturned, injuring one person inside. Several homes sustained minor siding and roof damage, and two barns were flattened just northeast of the college. Inflow winds were also noted at several locations just east and southeast of the tornado track. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported, though one injury was sustained.

The National Weather Service has confirmed that the damage caused by this tornado is consistent with an EF1 rating, with winds reaching up to 110 mph.

South Bend Waves Fees for Storm Debris Disposal

In South Bend, crews are also hard at work clearing streets and public rights-of-way. Though the focus has primarily been on restoring traffic signals, drivers are advised to treat intersections with non-functioning signals as four-way stops until power is fully restored. For homeowners, the city has waived the fee for storm debris disposal at the Organic Resources facility through April 12. Additionally, the city is offering free bulky item and extra yard waste pickups, with residents encouraged to schedule these pickups by calling 311.

Elkhart Storm Recover Efforts

Meanwhile, Elkhart also saw significant damage from the storm. The city experienced power outages affecting over 63,000 residents on Sunday evening, and by Monday, more than 1,000 people were still without power. Elkhart’s emergency services worked overtime to address the storm’s aftermath. Fire Chief Rodney Dale emphasized the department's priority of ensuring that no one was trapped inside damaged properties. Mayor Rod Roberson praised the efforts of Elkhart’s residents, noting the community’s collaborative spirit in helping each other during this time. The city is continuing its recovery efforts, asking citizens to report damage via the city’s 311 app.

As efforts continue across these communities, residents are urged to stay informed and report any damage to assist in the ongoing recovery process.