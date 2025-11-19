Marshall County promises not to pass gun laws in 'Second Amendment sanctuary' resolution

Marshall County has declared itself a “Second Amendment sanctuary,” but the language is a bit more limited than its neighbor’s.

In a resolution adopted by the county commissioners and accepted by the sheriff Monday, Marshall County promises not to pass any laws regulating or taxing firearms or ammunition. It goes on to say, “the people’s fundamental right to keep and bear arms shall always be respected to the fullest extent of the law.”

But there’s nothing prohibiting county employees from enforcing state and federal gun laws. Commissioner Stan Klotz said the resolution is simply designed to reinforce the Constitution.

“What it does not do is allow anybody that has committed a felony or any kind of crime – this does not supersede when the court tells them ‘You can’t have a weapon,’ O.K.? So, don’t get nervous,” Klotz said during Monday's meeting.

The resolution also doesn’t do away with federal background checks for transactions at licensed dealers, according to the commissioners.

The “Second Amendment sanctuary” resolution had been requested by resident Don Nunemaker, who was concerned about the number of gun laws in place across the country. He suggested that Marshall County adopt language similar to neighboring Kosciusko County’s.

The ordinance adopted by its county commissioners in 2021 goes a bit further, saying Kosciusko County wouldn’t use any personnel or financial resources to enforce laws it believes violate the 2nd Amendment, until the law is found to be constitutional by an appellate or supreme court.