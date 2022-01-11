-
South Bend has reached a new agreement with the federal government to improve the city’s sewer system and decrease discharge of raw sewage into the St.…
-
South Bend wants to raise water, sewer, stormwater and trash rates 3.5 percent per year over the next five years. The typical resident would see their…
-
Flush the toilet.A vortex of water sucks away whatever waste you deposited there. Clean water rushes in to replace it.The flush toilet, in my opinion, is…
-
Under the streets of South Bend, Ind., a high tech experiment is underway. This sewer system is smart. The infrastructure can sense flow and divert water to prevent flooding. It's part of a growing trend of cities across the U.S. connecting infrastructure to the internet of things.