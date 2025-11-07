© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pact would let Mishawaka extend water, sewers into Granger

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published November 7, 2025 at 2:37 PM EST
A 2022 aerial view of the city of Mishawaka building its North Wellfield along Douglas Road, adjacent to Juday Creek Golf Course.
Provided
A 2022 aerial view of the city of Mishawaka building its North Wellfield along Douglas Road, adjacent to Juday Creek Golf Course. The city has said it built the facility with plans to serve anticipated growth along the Capital Avenue corridor and beyond.

St. Joseph County Commissioners are considering an agreement with the city of Mishawaka that will let the city extend water and sewers into Granger.

County Economic Development Director Bill Schalliol will present the agreement to commissioners Tuesday. It lets the city extend water and sewer to the planned Microsoft data center east of Capital Avenue and Cleveland Road and ultimately extend further into Granger, north of the Toll Road.

The city would connect new subdivisions and existing ones with septic system problems.

The county has hired the Lochmueller Group to identify Granger subdivisions with failing septics or soils that aren’t suited for septics.

The agreement with Mishawaka states that the city wants to annex land that it serves with water and sewer. I asked Schalliol whether the county has received much feedback on that yet from Granger residents.

”I think largely this is really the first introduction people are going to have to this conversation," Schalliol said. "Now we’re still years away from when we start to get water and sewer up into Granger but it gives us a path and a plan to then start those public discussions about how that happens.”
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Microsoft data centerSt. Joseph County CommissionerswatersewersMishawaka UtilitiesMishawaka
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott