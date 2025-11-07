Pact would let Mishawaka extend water, sewers into Granger

St. Joseph County Commissioners are considering an agreement with the city of Mishawaka that will let the city extend water and sewers into Granger.

County Economic Development Director Bill Schalliol will present the agreement to commissioners Tuesday. It lets the city extend water and sewer to the planned Microsoft data center east of Capital Avenue and Cleveland Road and ultimately extend further into Granger, north of the Toll Road.

The city would connect new subdivisions and existing ones with septic system problems.

The county has hired the Lochmueller Group to identify Granger subdivisions with failing septics or soils that aren’t suited for septics.

The agreement with Mishawaka states that the city wants to annex land that it serves with water and sewer. I asked Schalliol whether the county has received much feedback on that yet from Granger residents.

”I think largely this is really the first introduction people are going to have to this conversation," Schalliol said. "Now we’re still years away from when we start to get water and sewer up into Granger but it gives us a path and a plan to then start those public discussions about how that happens.”