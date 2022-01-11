-
Arsenic is a problem for many private wells in Michigan. Now a new study from the U.S. Geological Survey finds a drought could make things even worse.…
-
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Some residents in southwestern Michigan and the Detroit area will get plumbing repairs in their homes as part of a new…
-
DETROIT (AP) — The Associated Press has learned that former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, his health director and other ex-officials have been told they're…
-
WVPE's latest Photo of the Week comes from South Bend as the sun was rising and being reflected on the water. Thanks to Tamisyn Grantz of South Bend for…
-
The central Indiana region will need to withdraw almost 30 percent more water 50 years from now than it does today. That’s according to the first of…
-
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 37 additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 387. The state announced more than 8,500…
-
The COVID-19 pandemic could threaten drinking water safety in buildings that have been closed. Purdue University is working quickly with other research…
-
Climate change is expected to threaten Indiana’s water supply. Indiana University’s Environmental Resilience Institute has developed an interactive map to…
-
A seemingly simple bill to help local governments cut costs when repairing drains is working its way through the state legislature. But environmentalists…
-
A bill that would require schools to test for lead in drinking water passed the state House on Thursday. The measure was originally aimed at Lake County…