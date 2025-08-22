Mishawaka, county appear ready to settle Microsoft water fight

St. Joseph County and the city of Mishawaka apparently have settled their fight over who will provide water and sewers to the Granger data center that Microsoft is planning.

In April the city petitioned state regulators to let it expand its water lines east from its North Wellfield along Douglas Road to serve a site just beyond city limits, northeast of Capital Avenue and Cleveland Road. That’s where Microsoft wants to build a data center. The city rushed to take that action after learning that the county wanted to instead serve the site through expansion of a private water system that serves the nearby Hills at St. Joe Farm subdivision. Sewer lines would be run north to the system that serves Granger businesses.

That would appease Granger residents who don’t want to be annexed into the city, a step that typically follows extension of city utilities.

Mishawaka officials were especially concerned because the city has spent over $40 million to develop the wellfield. They’ve made that investment to serve the city’s growing north end, but also with an eye on development expected along Capital Avenue.

But last month the referee in the dispute, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, granted the parties’ request to slow down the case while the city and county work on a settlement. Tuesday’s county commissioners meeting agenda includes consideration of an agreement with the city and the private water system.

County and Mishawaka officials declined WVPE’s interview requests.