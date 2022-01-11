-
The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission is investigating whether utility customers should pay for the extended outage at the Eagle Valley natural gas…
-
Leaders of a state energy task force said they won’t get involved in a debate over how to calculate the extra energy people with solar panels deliver to…
-
Hoosiers living in the 574 and 219 area codes now have to dial 10 digits to complete local calls instead of seven. Those two area codes cover most of…
-
Currently, anyone living in Indiana’s 574 and 219 area codes can dial local calls with seven digits instead of 10 – but that’s set to change next…
-
A state energy task force heard testimony in favor of charging some utility customers more when energy demand is at its peak and less when it’s low. This…
-
The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) and the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC) are asking Hoosiers living in the 574 and 219…