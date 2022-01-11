-
Indiana will get more than $127 million from the federal government to improve its drinking water and wastewater infrastructure. The funding comes from…
-
South Bend has reached a new agreement with the federal government to improve the city’s sewer system and decrease discharge of raw sewage into the St.…
-
South Bend wants to raise water, sewer, stormwater and trash rates 3.5 percent per year over the next five years. The typical resident would see their…
-
It may get easier for underserved communities with failing septic tanks to get water and sewer systems. A state House bill addressing that issue passed…
-
SEYMOUR, Ind. (AP) — Workers installing sewer lines across a southern Indiana farm unearthed the fossilized bones of a mastodon that likely stood about 9…