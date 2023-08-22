© 2023 WVPE
WVPE News

Elkhart announces boil order for parts of downtown due to water main break

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published August 22, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT
National Register of Historic Places

Elkhart city officials have instituted a boil order for homes and business in and around downtown Elkhart after a water main break was detected Tuesday afternoon.

The order affects the following streets, which are mostly on the southwest side of downtown.

- W Lexington Ave from the St Joseph River through S 2nd St

- W High St from Franklin Ct through S 2nd St

- Franklin St from Franklin Ct through S 2nd St

- W Marion St from Franklin Ct through S 2nd St

- Harrison St from Franklin Ct through S 2nd St

- S 5th St from W Lexington Ave to Harrison St

- S 4th St from W Lexington Ave to Harrison St

- S 3rd St from W Lexington Ave to Harrison St

- S 2nd St from W Lexington Ave to Harrison St

- Vistuala St from W High St to Jackson Pl

The city encourages restaurants in the affected area to contact the Elkhart County Health Department at (574) 875-3391. Officials advise residents to boil water from the municipal system for 3 minutes and letting it cool before consumption.

WVPE News Elkhartwater