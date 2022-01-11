-
Environmental regulators around the country monitored industrial air polluters a bit less than usual last fiscal year because of the pandemic. But for the…
So far, the state has detected little or no toxic PFAS chemicals in Indiana's smaller drinking water utilities. That’s according to the Indiana Department…
Gov. Eric Holcomb has appointed a new commissioner of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. The agency’s chief of staff, Brian Rockensuess,…
Bruno Pigott is stepping down as commissioner of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.According to Governor Holcomb’s office, Pigott will…
For more than two decades, residents near a waste oil recycling and wastewater treatment facility in Indianapolis have had issues with frequent headaches,…
A state environmental agency said U.S. Steel violated its permit when it released excess iron into a Lake Michigan waterway last month, causing it to turn…
An unknown orange substance from the U.S. Steel plant in Portage was found leaking into a Lake Michigan tributary on Sunday evening. State and federal…
A new study commissioned for the Indiana Department of Environmental Management shows more recycling could spur economic growth in the state. In 2019,…