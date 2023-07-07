Indiana officials investigate ethanol spill at South Bend plant

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is on-site at the ethanol plant on the southwest side of South Bend to oversee the cleanup of an ethanol spill.

Representatives from IDEM did not say when the spill occurred or how much ethanol was spilled, but the department says the runoff likely made it into the headwaters of the Kankekee River, which draws from a number of ditches near the plant.

Officials say there is “no indication” nearby wells or water intakes have been impacted and IDEM workers have not seen any harmful effects to fish or the immediate environment.

South Bend ethanol was recently purchased by the German energy company Verbio. Representatives from Verbio did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.