WVPE News

Indiana officials investigate ethanol spill at South Bend plant

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Marek Mazurek
Published July 7, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT
An arial view of the South Bend Ethanol Plant. German company Verbio announced it bought the plan on May 1, 2023.
Photo Provided by Verbio
/
WVPE
An arial view of the South Bend Ethanol Plant. German company Verbio announced it bought the plan on May 1, 2023.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is on-site at the ethanol plant on the southwest side of South Bend to oversee the cleanup of an ethanol spill.

Representatives from IDEM did not say when the spill occurred or how much ethanol was spilled, but the department says the runoff likely made it into the headwaters of the Kankekee River, which draws from a number of ditches near the plant.

Officials say there is “no indication” nearby wells or water intakes have been impacted and IDEM workers have not seen any harmful effects to fish or the immediate environment.

South Bend ethanol was recently purchased by the German energy company Verbio. Representatives from Verbio did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

WVPE News South BendethanolIndiana Department of Environmental Management
Marek Mazurek
Marek Mazurek has been with WVPE since April 2023, though he's been in Michiana for most of his life. He has a particular interest in public safety reporting. When he's not on the radio, Marek enjoys getting way too into Notre Dame football and reading about medieval English history.
