Recent census data shows the continued migration of people from rural to urban areas. The Indiana Farm Bureau, INFB, is looking to encourage state…
Gov. Eric Holcomb has vetoed a law that would require gasoline with 15 percent ethanol to be labeled at the pump. E15 gas can harm the engines of cars…
A biofuels company is permanently expanding production at one of its Indiana facilities to include ethanol for hand sanitizer. POET Biorefining’s $25…
CLOVERDALE, Ind. (AP) — The owner of a western Indiana ethanol plant is blaming its shut down on the Trump administration allowing some refineries to not…