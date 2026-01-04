Goshen to allow alcohol in parks for approved events

You may be able to drink alcohol at more events in Goshen this year. The city council last week approved an ordinance allowing for the possession and consumption of alcoholic beverages in city parks, in designated areas during approved events.

At the previous council meeting, Mayor Gina Leichty said that hadn't been allowed in Goshen's park facilities, but it was allowed in Powerhouse Park, since it’s technically owned by the city’s redevelopment commission. “Part of the idea here is that if it’s O.K. to do under certain very strict guidelines in one area, could we allow it in other areas that people have called and asked about,” Leichty explained.

Under the new ordinance, alcohol may only be served at city-sponsored events or in conjunction with a facility rental. Event organizers will have to pay a $150 application fee, submit a detailed floor plan and hire a licensed security company. Each event will have to be approved by the park board.

Mayor Leichty stressed that alcohol will only be allowed within “very explicit designated parameters.” "We do want to be exceedingly careful," Leichty told council members. "This is not a ‘bring your six-pack to the park’ kind of ordinance."

Leichty said the organizers of Float Fest have expressed interest in serving beer and wine, and the park department has had to turn down requests for wedding receptions. “At a time when we are looking at revenue-generating opportunities, I see this as being one additional tool that could be very useful to the park board and our parks team,” Leichty added.

Goshen’s park superintendent said Elkhart, Mishawaka and St. Joseph County have similar policies in place, while Elkhart County allows alcohol for its own events with board approval.