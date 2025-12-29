Libraries, community centers open as warming sites amid bitter cold

With temperatures expected to remain below freezing for much of the coming week, communities across Michiana are opening warming centers to provide a safe place indoors for anyone needing relief from the cold.

In St. Joseph County, residents can find daytime warming options at public library branches throughout the county, as well as at community centers in South Bend, which are open during regular hours. For people in need of overnight shelter or additional services, calling 211 can help connect them with available resources and up-to-date information.

In Elkhart County, public libraries in Elkhart and Goshen are serving as daytime warming locations. Faith Mission in Elkhart continues to offer emergency shelter services, with intake procedures that vary by time of day and capacity.

Across the state line in Berrien County, Michigan, several libraries and community organizations are also available as warming spaces during posted hours, particularly for daytime use.

Warming options are also available in nearby counties. In Marshall County, designated community buildings, including library locations, are open during normal business hours to those needing to get out of the cold. LaGrange County offers warming space through its public library system, while Starke County has multiple library branches, including locations in Hamlet, Koontz Lake, and Knox, available as daytime warming centers.

Because hours and availability can change based on weather and staffing, a more complete and regularly updated list of warming centers across the region is available at WVPE.org. Residents are encouraged to check ahead and to look out for neighbors who may need help during the extended cold stretch.