-
It is so very cold, and it is so very dark. The cold seeps into my bones and makes me want to just sit here in my chair with a fuzzy blanket and slippers.…
-
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has resumed his whirlwind schedule after taking a half-day to rest after getting…
-
Early Winter weather conditions like snow and cold temperatures don’t mean the effects of climate change have stopped. When most people think of global…
-
NEW: CHICAGO (AP) — Much of the snow that was supposed to fall in the Midwest has come down and now it's time for the main event: Record-breaking cold.The…