Warming centers open across Michiana as temperatures plunge
With temperatures expected to fall into the single digits and wind chills below zero, several warming centers across Michiana are open for anyone who needs a safe place to get out of the cold.
St. Joseph County (Indiana)
- 574-299-4765 — Howard Park Event Center, 604 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend
Hours vary by day; open daily with extended weekend hours.
- 574-235-9446 — Charles Black Community Center, 3419 W. Washington St., South Bend
Open Monday–Thursday, 9 a.m.–9 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
- 574-282-4646 — St. Joseph County Public Library (Main), 304 S. Main St., South Bend
Open Monday–Thursday, 9 a.m.–8 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m.–5 p.m.
- 574-299-3482 — YMCA O’Brien Center, 321 E. Walter St., South Bend
Open Monday–Thursday, 5 a.m.–9 p.m.; Friday, 5 a.m.–7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 6 a.m.–3 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
- 574-235-9445 — Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Center, 1522 Linden Ave., South Bend
Open Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–9 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
Elkhart County (Indiana)
- 574-296-7192 — Guidance Ministries, 216 N. 2nd St., Elkhart
Open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.
- 574-293-3406 — Faith Mission, 801 Benham Ave., Elkhart
Open daily 6 a.m.–8 p.m. (overnight shelter available with intake procedures).
- 574-533-9680 — The Window, 223 S. Main St., Goshen
Open Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
- 574-533-9531 — Goshen Public Library, 601 S. 5th St., Goshen
Open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday: 10 a.m.–8 p.m.; Tuesday: 1 p.m.–8 p.m.; Friday: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
LaPorte County (Indiana)
- 219-809-9903 — Keys to Hope Community Resource Center, 1802 Franklin St., Michigan City
Open daily from 7 a.m.–5 p.m. (Central Time).
- 219-362-2736 — Center Township Resource Center, 1108 W. State Road 2, LaPorte
Open Monday–Tuesday, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.; Wednesday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.–noon (Central Time).
- 219-276-7582 — Nest Community Shelter, 1001 W. 8th St., Michigan City
Open Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.; callers encouraged to confirm hours.
Marshall County (Indiana)
- 574-842-2941 — Culver-Union Township Public Library, 107 N. Main St., Culver
Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.–8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
- 574-936-2126 — Plymouth Conservation Club House, 720 Water St., Plymouth
Open 24 hours daily; call ahead for access.
- 574-546-2044 — Bremen Town Hall, 111 S. Center St., Bremen
Open Monday–Friday, 7:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
Berrien County (Michigan)
- 269-683-1552 — Niles-Buchanan YMCA, 905 N. Front St., Niles
Open daily; hours vary by day.
- 269-683-4700 — City of Niles Community Development, Niles
Offers emergency hotel vouchers; availability varies.
- 269-687-9860 — Ferry Street Resource Center, 317 N. 7th St., Niles
Call ahead for warming availability.
- 269-428-9622 — Benton Harbor–St. Joseph YMCA, 3665 Hollywood Rd., St. Joseph
Open daily with standard YMCA hours.
- — Present Pillars, 204 W. Main St., Benton Harbor
Open Monday–Friday, 1 p.m.–5 p.m.
- — Salvation Army (Benton Harbor and Niles locations)
Call local office for warming space availability.
- — Wellness Hub, 756 Pipestone St., Benton Harbor
Open Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Staying safe in the cold
Hours and availability can change, so calling ahead is recommended. With temperatures expected to drop sharply, residents may want to check on older neighbors, those with medical conditions, or anyone without reliable heat.