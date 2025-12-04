Warming centers open across Michiana as temperatures plunge

With temperatures expected to fall into the single digits and wind chills below zero, several warming centers across Michiana are open for anyone who needs a safe place to get out of the cold.

St. Joseph County (Indiana)

574-299-4765 — Howard Park Event Center, 604 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend

Hours vary by day; open daily with extended weekend hours.

574-235-9446 — Charles Black Community Center, 3419 W. Washington St., South Bend

Open Monday–Thursday, 9 a.m.–9 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

574-282-4646 — St. Joseph County Public Library (Main), 304 S. Main St., South Bend

Open Monday–Thursday, 9 a.m.–8 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m.–5 p.m.

574-299-3482 — YMCA O'Brien Center, 321 E. Walter St., South Bend

Open Monday–Thursday, 5 a.m.–9 p.m.; Friday, 5 a.m.–7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 6 a.m.–3 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

574-235-9445 — Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Center, 1522 Linden Ave., South Bend

Open Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–9 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Elkhart County (Indiana)

574-296-7192 — Guidance Ministries, 216 N. 2nd St., Elkhart

Open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.

574-293-3406 — Faith Mission, 801 Benham Ave., Elkhart

Open daily 6 a.m.–8 p.m. (overnight shelter available with intake procedures).

574-533-9680 — The Window, 223 S. Main St., Goshen

Open Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

574-533-9531 — Goshen Public Library, 601 S. 5th St., Goshen

Open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday: 10 a.m.–8 p.m.; Tuesday: 1 p.m.–8 p.m.; Friday: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

LaPorte County (Indiana)

219-809-9903 — Keys to Hope Community Resource Center, 1802 Franklin St., Michigan City

Open daily from 7 a.m.–5 p.m. (Central Time).

219-362-2736 — Center Township Resource Center, 1108 W. State Road 2, LaPorte

Open Monday–Tuesday, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.; Wednesday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.–noon (Central Time).

219-276-7582 — Nest Community Shelter, 1001 W. 8th St., Michigan City

Open Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.; callers encouraged to confirm hours.

Marshall County (Indiana)

574-842-2941 — Culver-Union Township Public Library, 107 N. Main St., Culver

Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.–8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

574-936-2126 — Plymouth Conservation Club House, 720 Water St., Plymouth

Open 24 hours daily; call ahead for access.

574-546-2044 — Bremen Town Hall, 111 S. Center St., Bremen

Open Monday–Friday, 7:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Berrien County (Michigan)

269-683-1552 — Niles-Buchanan YMCA, 905 N. Front St., Niles

Open daily; hours vary by day.

269-683-4700 — City of Niles Community Development, Niles

Offers emergency hotel vouchers; availability varies.

269-687-9860 — Ferry Street Resource Center, 317 N. 7th St., Niles

Call ahead for warming availability.

269-428-9622 — Benton Harbor–St. Joseph YMCA, 3665 Hollywood Rd., St. Joseph

Open daily with standard YMCA hours.

— Present Pillars, 204 W. Main St., Benton Harbor

Open Monday–Friday, 1 p.m.–5 p.m.

— Salvation Army (Benton Harbor and Niles locations)

Call local office for warming space availability.

— Wellness Hub, 756 Pipestone St., Benton Harbor

Open Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Staying safe in the cold

Hours and availability can change, so calling ahead is recommended. With temperatures expected to drop sharply, residents may want to check on older neighbors, those with medical conditions, or anyone without reliable heat.