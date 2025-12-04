© 2025 WVPE
Warming centers open across Michiana as temperatures plunge

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published December 4, 2025 at 1:54 PM EST
Snow piles more than 10 feet high fill a shopping center parking lot in Elkhart after the weekend storm, as crews work to clear heavy, wet snow from the area.
Mike Murrell
/
WVPE
A snow pile towers over a parking lot in an Elkhart shopping center as frigid temperatures move into the region.

With temperatures expected to fall into the single digits and wind chills below zero, several warming centers across Michiana are open for anyone who needs a safe place to get out of the cold.

St. Joseph County (Indiana)

  • 574-299-4765 — Howard Park Event Center, 604 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend
    Hours vary by day; open daily with extended weekend hours.
  • 574-235-9446 — Charles Black Community Center, 3419 W. Washington St., South Bend
    Open Monday–Thursday, 9 a.m.–9 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
  • 574-282-4646 — St. Joseph County Public Library (Main), 304 S. Main St., South Bend
    Open Monday–Thursday, 9 a.m.–8 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m.–5 p.m.
  • 574-299-3482 — YMCA O’Brien Center, 321 E. Walter St., South Bend
    Open Monday–Thursday, 5 a.m.–9 p.m.; Friday, 5 a.m.–7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 6 a.m.–3 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
  • 574-235-9445 — Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Center, 1522 Linden Ave., South Bend
    Open Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–9 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Elkhart County (Indiana)

  • 574-296-7192 — Guidance Ministries, 216 N. 2nd St., Elkhart
    Open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.
  • 574-293-3406 — Faith Mission, 801 Benham Ave., Elkhart
    Open daily 6 a.m.–8 p.m. (overnight shelter available with intake procedures).
  • 574-533-9680 — The Window, 223 S. Main St., Goshen
    Open Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
  • 574-533-9531 — Goshen Public Library, 601 S. 5th St., Goshen
    Open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday: 10 a.m.–8 p.m.; Tuesday: 1 p.m.–8 p.m.; Friday: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

LaPorte County (Indiana)

  • 219-809-9903 — Keys to Hope Community Resource Center, 1802 Franklin St., Michigan City
    Open daily from 7 a.m.–5 p.m. (Central Time).
  • 219-362-2736 — Center Township Resource Center, 1108 W. State Road 2, LaPorte
    Open Monday–Tuesday, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.; Wednesday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.–noon (Central Time).
  • 219-276-7582 — Nest Community Shelter, 1001 W. 8th St., Michigan City
    Open Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.; callers encouraged to confirm hours.

Marshall County (Indiana)

  • 574-842-2941 — Culver-Union Township Public Library, 107 N. Main St., Culver
    Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.–8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
  • 574-936-2126 — Plymouth Conservation Club House, 720 Water St., Plymouth
    Open 24 hours daily; call ahead for access.
  • 574-546-2044 — Bremen Town Hall, 111 S. Center St., Bremen
    Open Monday–Friday, 7:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Berrien County (Michigan)

  • 269-683-1552 — Niles-Buchanan YMCA, 905 N. Front St., Niles
    Open daily; hours vary by day.
  • 269-683-4700 — City of Niles Community Development, Niles
    Offers emergency hotel vouchers; availability varies.
  • 269-687-9860 — Ferry Street Resource Center, 317 N. 7th St., Niles
    Call ahead for warming availability.
  • 269-428-9622 — Benton Harbor–St. Joseph YMCA, 3665 Hollywood Rd., St. Joseph
    Open daily with standard YMCA hours.
  • — Present Pillars, 204 W. Main St., Benton Harbor
    Open Monday–Friday, 1 p.m.–5 p.m.
  • — Salvation Army (Benton Harbor and Niles locations)
    Call local office for warming space availability.
  • — Wellness Hub, 756 Pipestone St., Benton Harbor
    Open Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Staying safe in the cold

Hours and availability can change, so calling ahead is recommended. With temperatures expected to drop sharply, residents may want to check on older neighbors, those with medical conditions, or anyone without reliable heat.
