Extreme cold weather shuts down much of Northern Indiana

As dangerously cold temperatures continue to impact our region, local authorities are urging residents to stay indoors and take precautions against frostbite and hypothermia. With temperatures expected to drop below zero again tonight, warming shelters have been opened to provide relief to those in need.

Schools and many businesses, including St. Joseph County offices, were closed on Tuesday due to the extreme cold. Wind chills made it feel even colder, prompting health officials to warn that prolonged exposure to these freezing temperatures can be life-threatening.

For those without a warm place to go, several local organizations have opened warming shelters to provide safe, heated spaces. Here is a list of shelters available across the region:

In Elkhart:



Faith Mission (801 Benham Avenue)

Guidance Ministries (216 N. 2nd Street)

In Goshen:



First Light Mission (801 W. Wilkinson Street)

In Mishawaka:



Battell Community Center (904 N. Main Street)

In South Bend:



Howard Park Event Center (219 S. St. Louis Boulevard)

Charles Black Community Center (3419 W. Washington Street)

YMCA O’Brien Center (321 E. Walter Street)

St. Joseph County Public Library (304 S. Main Street)

United Way 1Roof (405 E. Dubail Avenue)

Century Center (120 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.)

Residents seeking shelter are encouraged to take advantage of these locations, which are open to anyone needing warmth during the cold snap.

As a reminder, health experts recommend dressing in layers, covering all exposed skin, and limiting time outdoors. If you suspect frostbite, seek shelter immediately and avoid rubbing affected areas. Seek medical attention if symptoms persist.