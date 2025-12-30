Elkhart clerk quits as official misconduct trial nears

Two weeks before his official misconduct trial is set to begin, Elkhart County Clerk Christopher Anderson has resigned.

News of Anderson’s resignation came this week in an announcement from the county’s Republican Party. The party says it will hold a caucus January 8 to elect his successor.

Prosecutors have charged Anderson and his chief deputy, Carol Smith, with felony official misconduct, alleging he paid her a full-time salary for only working 36 hours a week. A grand jury indicted Anderson and Smith in September, and they’ve maintained their innocence. Their trial is set to start January 12.

Anderson steps down at a busy time for the county clerk, which is responsible for managing elections. Candidate filing for the May 5 Primary Election.

The party caucus also will elect a replacement for Concord Township Assessor Christoper Dickenson, who resigned earlier this month. The Truth reports Dickenson quit following the discovery in 2024 of a $100 million property value oversight and complaints that he misused government property in an election in 2023.