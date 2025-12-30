© 2026 WVPE
Elkhart clerk quits as official misconduct trial nears

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published December 30, 2025 at 11:59 AM EST

Two weeks before his official misconduct trial is set to begin, Elkhart County Clerk Christopher Anderson has resigned.

News of Anderson’s resignation came this week in an announcement from the county’s Republican Party. The party says it will hold a caucus January 8 to elect his successor.

Prosecutors have charged Anderson and his chief deputy, Carol Smith, with felony official misconduct, alleging he paid her a full-time salary for only working 36 hours a week. A grand jury indicted Anderson and Smith in September, and they’ve maintained their innocence. Their trial is set to start January 12.

Anderson steps down at a busy time for the county clerk, which is responsible for managing elections. Candidate filing for the May 5 Primary Election.

The party caucus also will elect a replacement for Concord Township Assessor Christoper Dickenson, who resigned earlier this month. The Truth reports Dickenson quit following the discovery in 2024 of a $100 million property value oversight and complaints that he misused government property in an election in 2023.
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team official misconductElkhart County ClerkChristopher AndersonCarol Smithresignfelonyelections
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
